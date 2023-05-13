Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$127.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from C$149.00 to C$127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BMO. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$147.38.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

TSE BMO opened at C$118.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$120.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$126.32. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$113.47 and a one year high of C$138.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.13 by C$0.09. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 13.3034091 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

