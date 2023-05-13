Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BZUN. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baozun from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

Baozun Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of BZUN traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 438,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. Baozun has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

Baozun Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

