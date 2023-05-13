Barclays Trims Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price to $27.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVBG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.63.

Everbridge Stock Down 3.2 %

Everbridge stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Everbridge has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $43.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,927,000 after purchasing an additional 590,504 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 10.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 186,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 268,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

