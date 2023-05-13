Barrington Research Boosts Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $17.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASUR. Cowen increased their price target on Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $272.22 million, a PE ratio of -24.44, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,336.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,336.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,814.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,324.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,448 shares of company stock worth $579,892 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Asure Software in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 10.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Asure Software by 1,872.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

