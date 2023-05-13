Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Short Interest Up 14.2% in April

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the April 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Beam Global Stock Performance

Beam Global stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 80,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,539. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEEM shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beam Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Insider Activity at Beam Global

Institutional Trading of Beam Global

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,835.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 117.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Global by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Beam Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global provides sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. It develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving.

