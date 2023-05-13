Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in April

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,086,700 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the April 15th total of 2,771,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.4 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Becle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of Becle stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.19. 6,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,616. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. Becle has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

Becle, SAB. de C.V. is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

