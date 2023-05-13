Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BSY. Griffin Securities raised Bentley Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.

BSY opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,394.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,698 shares of company stock worth $11,795,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,061,000 after purchasing an additional 353,032 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,061,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after acquiring an additional 353,739 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 34.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,248,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,513 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Pension Trust E V bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $117,278,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 134,758 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

