BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

In other BioAtla news, insider Christian Vasquez purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at $246,501.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,595.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Vasquez purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BioAtla by 71.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BioAtla by 843.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioAtla presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of BioAtla stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 552,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,347. The company has a market cap of $174.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

