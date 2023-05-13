Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the April 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Approximately 20.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 5.9 %

BMEA stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.99. 389,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,688. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $36.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of -1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biomea Fusion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

In related news, Director Bihua Chen bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at $107,126,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $3,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,162,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bihua Chen bought 400,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 75,943 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.