BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.47. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.