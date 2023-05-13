BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Short Interest Update

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BioPlus Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOS. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $10,280,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,152,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,410,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,098,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BIOS remained flat at $10.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,192. BioPlus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.