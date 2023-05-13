Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $24.94 million and $81,399.14 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00128726 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00064200 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00041250 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029992 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

