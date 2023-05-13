BitShares Trading Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $23.91 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitShares has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006972 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003446 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003159 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001589 BTC.

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,969,988 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

