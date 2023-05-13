Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Up 46.9% in April

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the April 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 382.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

Shares of BDIMF stock remained flat at $5.01 on Friday. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $305.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group ( OTCMKTS:BDIMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.56 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 7.97%.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

