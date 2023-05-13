BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Down 26.8% in April

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the April 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. 614,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.