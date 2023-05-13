BMO Capital Markets Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $120.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Zscaler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.68.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average is $119.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after acquiring an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zscaler by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,947,000 after acquiring an additional 267,441 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,544,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,452,000 after acquiring an additional 190,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,280,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,266,000 after acquiring an additional 235,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler



