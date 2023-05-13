BMO Capital Markets Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$26.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.65.

TSE ERO opened at C$23.75 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.54 and a 12-month high of C$28.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.86.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.0197947 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

