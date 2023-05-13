Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Trading Up 1.8%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 3,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 41,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Boqii Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boqii

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Boqii by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37,086 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Boqii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Boqii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

