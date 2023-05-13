Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the April 15th total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.1 days.

OTCMKTS BTVCF remained flat at $11.73 during trading hours on Friday. 7,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. Britvic has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following geographical segments: Great Britain (GB), Brazil, Ireland, France, and International. The GB segment focuses on United Kingdom excluding Northern Ireland. The Ireland segment covers Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

