Brokerages Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Target Price at $26.00

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune Price Performance

Altimmune stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $250.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.08. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

Insider Activity

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. The business had revenue of ($0.11) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,572.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Drutz bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,896.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Scott Harris bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,572.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.