Brokerages Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Target Price at $266.85

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.85.

WTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $229.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.22. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

