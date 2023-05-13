Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Update

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the April 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Butler National Stock Performance
Butler National stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 201,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. Butler National has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.01.
Butler National Company Profile
