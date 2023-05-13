Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.16. 1,222,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,821. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $135.47 and a 52 week high of $217.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $7,447,528.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,133,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,747 shares of company stock valued at $63,062,723. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.