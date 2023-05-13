Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Down 77.3% in April

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the April 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. 10,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.55. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CALT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

