Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.07

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.07 and traded as high as C$49.58. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$49.45, with a volume of 333,730 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.75.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.88, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.13.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

