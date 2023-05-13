Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Barclays

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

