Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Reduce

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Carlsberg A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,057.40.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

About Carlsberg A/S

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.5253 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.49.

(Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.