Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TAST. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of TAST stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $5.05. 1,243,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.39. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.10 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

