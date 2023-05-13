Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Up 16.6% in April

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Carter Bankshares

In related news, CEO Dyke Litz H. Van purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $29,304.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,420.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $30,297 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,702,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 75,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $959,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 67,059 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 609.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 63,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CARE stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.48. 70,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $18.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.