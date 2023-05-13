Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cascadia Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 4,315.3% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

Cascadia Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.30 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,562. Cascadia Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

Cascadia Acquisition Company Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

