Casper (CSPR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.50 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Casper has a total market cap of $544.49 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,708,406,871 coins and its circulating supply is 11,006,900,463 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,706,440,840 with 11,005,052,227 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0481657 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $10,321,082.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

