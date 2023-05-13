Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.56.
Celsius Price Performance
Shares of CELH stock opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.80. Celsius has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $135.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius
In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,950 shares of company stock valued at $102,440,629 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
