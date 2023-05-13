Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.56.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.80. Celsius has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $135.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.19.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,950 shares of company stock valued at $102,440,629 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

