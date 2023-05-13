CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Up 106.0% in April

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 106.0% from the April 15th total of 873,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded CEMIG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMIG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CEMIG in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,290,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in CEMIG by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 864,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 703,090 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CEMIG by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

CEMIG Trading Down 0.4 %

About CEMIG

NYSE CIG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. 3,911,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.74. CEMIG has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $2.62.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

