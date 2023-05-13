Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 299.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,468 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,790 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,792,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after acquiring an additional 885,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after acquiring an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CNC opened at $67.17 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.63.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
