Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Century Communities worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Century Communities by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.74. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. Century Communities’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Featured Articles

