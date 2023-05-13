CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on July 14th

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.41 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$2.02 and a one year high of C$3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$613.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$562.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$532.00 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.4715909 EPS for the current year.

CEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$4.50 price target on CES Energy Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

