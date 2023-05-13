CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.57

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as low as C$1.21. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 140,707 shares traded.

CGX Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$440.12 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.99.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

