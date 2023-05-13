Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Update

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,052,500 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 1,613,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 641.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIAFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Champion Iron Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CIAFF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. 12,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,654. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Rozelle, Australia.

