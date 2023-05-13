Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $120.17 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. FBN Securities decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

