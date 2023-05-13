China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11, RTT News reports. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.45%.
China Automotive Systems Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of CAAS stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $134.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAAS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 191,215 shares during the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
