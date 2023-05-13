China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11, RTT News reports. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of CAAS stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $134.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAAS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 191,215 shares during the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAAS. StockNews.com raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Greenridge Global raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

