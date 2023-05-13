China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.93. 246 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19,580% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23.

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the production and trade of coal, coal chemical business, coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other related businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments.

