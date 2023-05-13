China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,000 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the April 15th total of 2,912,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

CHEAF remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.

