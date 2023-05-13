China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.70

Shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.70 and traded as high as C$6.88. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$6.46, with a volume of 62,406 shares trading hands.

China Gold International Resources Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of C$344.73 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 EPS for the current year.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

