China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.70

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

Shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGGGet Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.70 and traded as high as C$6.88. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$6.46, with a volume of 62,406 shares trading hands.

China Gold International Resources Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of C$344.73 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 EPS for the current year.

About China Gold International Resources

(Get Rating)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.