Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.55

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.55 and traded as low as C$14.09. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.26, with a volume of 255,636 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.54.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.61.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

