Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,695 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Chuy’s worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 151.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 166,516 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 465,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,205 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $3,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 547.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 130,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Chuy’s Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $662.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.32 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

