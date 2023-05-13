Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $401,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after buying an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after buying an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,710,330,000 after buying an additional 845,960 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,548,000 after buying an additional 1,605,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.66.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $283.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $292.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.13. The company has a market capitalization of $700.88 billion, a PE ratio of 162.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

