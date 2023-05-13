Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $513,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 110,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,862.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.49.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

