Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 165 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $231.38 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $433.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

