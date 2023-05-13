Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 200 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $77.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

