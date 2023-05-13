Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 2,940 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 814,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,448,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,029,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Olin by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $52.52 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.